Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 Nissan Qashqai! With only 41,891 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV is ready for your next adventure. Key Features: - Panoramic sunroof for an open-air experience - ProPILOT Assist for semi-autonomous driving - All-Wheel Drive for exceptional traction in all conditions - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort - Adaptive suspension for a smooth, customizable ride - Blind Spot Warning for enhanced safety - Heated leather steering wheel for luxurious comfort Experience the Qashqais cutting-edge technology and versatility for yourself. Book a test drive today at Birchwood Nissan or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect Nissan for your lifestyle. Dont miss this opportunity to own a nearly new Qashqai with all the latest features! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2023 Nissan Qashqai

41,997 KM

Details Description Features

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Qashqai

SV Accident Free | One Owner | Locally Owned

Watch This Vehicle
12894110

2023 Nissan Qashqai

SV Accident Free | One Owner | Locally Owned

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 12894110
  2. 12894110
Contact Seller
Sale

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,997KM
VIN JN1BJ1BW9PW113050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,997 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 Nissan Qashqai! With only 41,891 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV is ready for your next adventure.

Key Features:
- Panoramic sunroof for an open-air experience
- ProPILOT Assist for semi-autonomous driving
- All-Wheel Drive for exceptional traction in all conditions
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Adaptive suspension for a smooth, customizable ride
- Blind Spot Warning for enhanced safety
- Heated leather steering wheel for luxurious comfort

Experience the Qashqai's cutting-edge technology and versatility for yourself. Book a test drive today at Birchwood Nissan or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect Nissan for your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a nearly new Qashqai with all the latest features!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Perimeter Alarm
Rigid cargo cover
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Exterior

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
streaming audio via Bluetooth
7" colour display w/multi-touch control
SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 2 tweeters (6 speakers total)
hands-free text messaging assistant and over-the-air (OTA) updating for head unit firmware via a Wi-Fi WPA2 connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2024 Nissan Rogue Platinum | One Owner | Local Vehicle for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Nissan Rogue Platinum | One Owner | Local Vehicle 38,502 KM $35,890 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Infiniti Q50 Luxe Executive Demo | Accident Free | One Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Infiniti Q50 Luxe Executive Demo | Accident Free | One Owner 10,252 KM $42,992 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Qashqai SL Accident Free | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Nissan Qashqai SL Accident Free | Low KM's 6,282 KM $31,691 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2023 Nissan Qashqai