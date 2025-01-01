$29,991+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Qashqai
SV Accident Free | One Owner | Locally Owned
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$29,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 41,997 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 Nissan Qashqai! With only 41,891 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- Panoramic sunroof for an open-air experience
- ProPILOT Assist for semi-autonomous driving
- All-Wheel Drive for exceptional traction in all conditions
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Adaptive suspension for a smooth, customizable ride
- Blind Spot Warning for enhanced safety
- Heated leather steering wheel for luxurious comfort
Experience the Qashqai's cutting-edge technology and versatility for yourself. Book a test drive today at Birchwood Nissan or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect Nissan for your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a nearly new Qashqai with all the latest features!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features
204-261-3490