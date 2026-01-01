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AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera This 2023 Nissan Qashqai S is a solid pick for drivers who want a practical, well-equipped compact SUV without the bloated price tag. With just 18,094 km on the clock and a clean accident-free history, youre getting a nearly-new vehicle that still has plenty of life ahead of it. Key Features: - Accident-free with only 18,094 km low usage for a 2023 model - Heated front seats a must-have for Manitoba winters - Blind Spot Warning (BSW) for confident lane changes in traffic - Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB) and Collision Mitigation-Front for added peace of mind - RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera and Rear Parking Sensors for easy maneuvering - Xtronic CVT with manual shift mode smooth, responsive driving experience - 17 Aluminum Alloy Wheels with 215/60R17 All-Season Tires ready year-round - Manual air conditioning, rigid cargo cover, and 60/40 folding rear seat for everyday practicality At Birchwood Nissan, were committed to making your car-buying experience straightforward and stress-free. Whether youre ready to move forward or just have a few questions, were here to help. Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase at birchwoodnissan.ca, or contact us to book a test drive today. We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2023 Nissan Qashqai

18,094 KM

Details Description Features

$24,492

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Nissan Qashqai

S Accident Free | Low KM

Watch This Vehicle
14013075

2023 Nissan Qashqai

S Accident Free | Low KM

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 14013075
  2. 14013075
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Sale

$24,492

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
18,094KM
VIN JN1BJ1AV2PW001991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,094 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera
This 2023 Nissan Qashqai S is a solid pick for drivers who want a practical, well-equipped compact SUV without the bloated price tag. With just 18,094 km on the clock and a clean accident-free history, you're getting a nearly-new vehicle that still has plenty of life ahead of it.

Key Features:
- Accident-free with only 18,094 km low usage for a 2023 model
- Heated front seats a must-have for Manitoba winters
- Blind Spot Warning (BSW) for confident lane changes in traffic
- Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB) and Collision Mitigation-Front for added peace of mind
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera and Rear Parking Sensors for easy maneuvering
- Xtronic CVT with manual shift mode smooth, responsive driving experience
- 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels with 215/60R17 All-Season Tires ready year-round
- Manual air conditioning, rigid cargo cover, and 60/40 folding rear seat for everyday practicality

At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to making your car-buying experience straightforward and stress-free. Whether you're ready to move forward or just have a few questions, we're here to help. Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase at birchwoodnissan.ca, or contact us to book a test drive today.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Rigid cargo cover
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat and 4-way manual front passenger seat

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB)

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode

Exterior

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 215/60R17 All-Season
Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
streaming audio via Bluetooth
7" colour display w/multi-touch control
SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
hands-free text messaging assistant and over-the-air (OTA) updating for head unit firmware via a Wi-Fi WPA2 connection
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

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204-261-XXXX

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204-261-3490

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$24,492

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2023 Nissan Qashqai