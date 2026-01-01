$24,492+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Qashqai
S Accident Free | Low KM
2023 Nissan Qashqai
S Accident Free | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$24,492
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 18,094 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera
This 2023 Nissan Qashqai S is a solid pick for drivers who want a practical, well-equipped compact SUV without the bloated price tag. With just 18,094 km on the clock and a clean accident-free history, you're getting a nearly-new vehicle that still has plenty of life ahead of it.
Key Features:
- Accident-free with only 18,094 km low usage for a 2023 model
- Heated front seats a must-have for Manitoba winters
- Blind Spot Warning (BSW) for confident lane changes in traffic
- Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB) and Collision Mitigation-Front for added peace of mind
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera and Rear Parking Sensors for easy maneuvering
- Xtronic CVT with manual shift mode smooth, responsive driving experience
- 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels with 215/60R17 All-Season Tires ready year-round
- Manual air conditioning, rigid cargo cover, and 60/40 folding rear seat for everyday practicality
At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to making your car-buying experience straightforward and stress-free. Whether you're ready to move forward or just have a few questions, we're here to help. Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase at birchwoodnissan.ca, or contact us to book a test drive today.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-261-3490