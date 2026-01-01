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AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Back-up camera This 2023 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD checks every box for the driver who wants a modern, connected, and safe everyday SUV with just 40,757 km, one previous owner, and a clean accident history. The ProPILOT Assist system and full suite of driver aids make highway commutes genuinely effortless, while the panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control keep every drive comfortable year-round. Key Features - ProPILOT Assist with Intelligent Cruise Control (full speed range and hold) hands-on highway driving support - Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive with Xtronic CVT and driver-selectable modes - Power Panoramic Sunroof with Power Sunshade - Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel with cruise and audio controls - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning - Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB) - Smart Device Integration with Wireless Phone Connectivity - Collision Mitigation-Front and Rear Parking Sensors - One Owner | Accident Free | 3 Years Old with Low Accumulated Mileage At Birchwood Nissan, were committed to making your buying experience straightforward and stress-free whether youre shopping from home or coming in for a look in person. Reserve this Qashqai online, start your purchase at birchwoodnissan.ca, or book a test drive and come experience it for yourself. Have questions? Our team is happy to help. We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2023 Nissan Qashqai

40,831 KM

Details Description Features

$26,992

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Nissan Qashqai

SV Accident Free | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle
14110087

2023 Nissan Qashqai

SV Accident Free | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 14110087
  2. 14110087
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Sale

$26,992

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
40,831KM
VIN JN1BJ1BW5PW112459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monarch Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,831 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Back-up camera
This 2023 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD checks every box for the driver who wants a modern, connected, and safe everyday SUV with just 40,757 km, one previous owner, and a clean accident history. The ProPILOT Assist system and full suite of driver aids make highway commutes genuinely effortless, while the panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control keep every drive comfortable year-round.

Key Features
- ProPILOT Assist with Intelligent Cruise Control (full speed range and hold) hands-on highway driving support
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive with Xtronic CVT and driver-selectable modes
- Power Panoramic Sunroof with Power Sunshade
- Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel with cruise and audio controls
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB)
- Smart Device Integration with Wireless Phone Connectivity
- Collision Mitigation-Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- One Owner | Accident Free | 3 Years Old with Low Accumulated Mileage

At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to making your buying experience straightforward and stress-free whether you're shopping from home or coming in for a look in person. Reserve this Qashqai online, start your purchase at birchwoodnissan.ca, or book a test drive and come experience it for yourself. Have questions? Our team is happy to help.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Rigid cargo cover
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB)

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
streaming audio via Bluetooth
7" colour display w/multi-touch control
SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 2 tweeters (6 speakers total)
hands-free text messaging assistant and over-the-air (OTA) updating for head unit firmware via a Wi-Fi WPA2 connection
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2023 Nissan Qashqai SV Accident Free | One Owner 40,831 KM $26,992 + tax & lic

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Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

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204-261-XXXX

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204-261-3490

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$26,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2023 Nissan Qashqai