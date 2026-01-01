$26,992+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Qashqai
SV Accident Free | One Owner
2023 Nissan Qashqai
SV Accident Free | One Owner
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$26,992
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Monarch Orange Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 40,831 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Back-up camera
This 2023 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD checks every box for the driver who wants a modern, connected, and safe everyday SUV with just 40,757 km, one previous owner, and a clean accident history. The ProPILOT Assist system and full suite of driver aids make highway commutes genuinely effortless, while the panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control keep every drive comfortable year-round.
Key Features
- ProPILOT Assist with Intelligent Cruise Control (full speed range and hold) hands-on highway driving support
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive with Xtronic CVT and driver-selectable modes
- Power Panoramic Sunroof with Power Sunshade
- Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel with cruise and audio controls
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB)
- Smart Device Integration with Wireless Phone Connectivity
- Collision Mitigation-Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- One Owner | Accident Free | 3 Years Old with Low Accumulated Mileage
At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to making your buying experience straightforward and stress-free whether you're shopping from home or coming in for a look in person. Reserve this Qashqai online, start your purchase at birchwoodnissan.ca, or book a test drive and come experience it for yourself. Have questions? Our team is happy to help.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Birchwood Nissan
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204-261-3490