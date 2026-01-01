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Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176 Dealer permit #4176

2023 Nissan Qashqai

68,648 KM

Details Description Features

$24,931

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Qashqai

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Watch This Vehicle
14188598.814319246?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25025

2023 Nissan Qashqai

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Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

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Contact Seller

$24,931

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
68,648KM
VIN JN1BJ1AWXPW114645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,648 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available


Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Rigid cargo cover
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat and 4-way manual front passenger seat

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB)

Exterior

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 215/60R17 All-Season
Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-667-XXXX

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204-667-9993

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$24,931

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2023 Nissan Qashqai