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AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated steering/seats | Back-up camera If youre looking for a practical, well-equipped compact SUV that checks all the boxes without the new-car price tag, this 2023 Nissan Qashqai S is worth your attention. With just 61,791 km on the clock, a single previous owner, and a clean accident history, this is the kind of used vehicle thats hard to find in this condition. Key Features - All Wheel Drive - Remote Engine Start System - Power Sliding Glass Moonroof - Blind Spot Warning - Apple CarPlay / Android Auto - Heated Front Seats - Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel - Cruise Control - Push Button Ignition - Intelligent Forward Collision Warning - Lane Departure Warning - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Rear Sonar System - Intelligen Lane Intervention And More! At Birchwood Infiniti, were committed to making your buying experience straightforward and enjoyable. Whether youre ready to move forward or just have a few questions, were here to help. Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase, or book a test drive today at www.birchwoodinfiniti.ca wed love to get you behind the wheel. At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2023 Nissan Qashqai

61,791 KM

Details Description Features

$22,492

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2023 Nissan Qashqai

S | Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM |

Watch This Vehicle
14301371

2023 Nissan Qashqai

S | Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM |

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

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Contact Seller

$22,492

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
61,791KM
VIN JN1BJ1AV3PW000736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,791 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated steering/seats | Back-up camera
If you're looking for a practical, well-equipped compact SUV that checks all the boxes without the new-car price tag, this 2023 Nissan Qashqai S is worth your attention. With just 61,791 km on the clock, a single previous owner, and a clean accident history, this is the kind of used vehicle that's hard to find in this condition.

Key Features

- All Wheel Drive
- Remote Engine Start System
- Power Sliding Glass Moonroof
- Blind Spot Warning
- Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Cruise Control
- Push Button Ignition
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Sonar System
- Intelligen Lane Intervention

And More!

At Birchwood Infiniti, we're committed to making your buying experience straightforward and enjoyable. Whether you're ready to move forward or just have a few questions, we're here to help. Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase, or book a test drive today at www.birchwoodinfiniti.ca we'd love to get you behind the wheel.
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Rigid cargo cover
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat and 4-way manual front passenger seat

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB)

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode

Exterior

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 215/60R17 All-Season
Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
streaming audio via Bluetooth
7" colour display w/multi-touch control
SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
hands-free text messaging assistant and over-the-air (OTA) updating for head unit firmware via a Wi-Fi WPA2 connection
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2023 Nissan Qashqai S | Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Qashqai S | Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM | 61,791 KM $22,492 + tax & lic

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Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

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204-261-XXXX

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204-261-3490

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$22,492

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2023 Nissan Qashqai