$22,492+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Qashqai
S | Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM |
2023 Nissan Qashqai
S | Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM |
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$22,492
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 61,791 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated steering/seats | Back-up camera
If you're looking for a practical, well-equipped compact SUV that checks all the boxes without the new-car price tag, this 2023 Nissan Qashqai S is worth your attention. With just 61,791 km on the clock, a single previous owner, and a clean accident history, this is the kind of used vehicle that's hard to find in this condition.
Key Features
- All Wheel Drive
- Remote Engine Start System
- Power Sliding Glass Moonroof
- Blind Spot Warning
- Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Cruise Control
- Push Button Ignition
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Sonar System
- Intelligen Lane Intervention
And More!
At Birchwood Infiniti, we're committed to making your buying experience straightforward and enjoyable. Whether you're ready to move forward or just have a few questions, we're here to help. Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase, or book a test drive today at www.birchwoodinfiniti.ca we'd love to get you behind the wheel.
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Birchwood Nissan
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+ taxes & licensing>
204-261-3490