$35,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,750KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN8BT3BB0PW185386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,750 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Nissan Rogue SV is a compact SUV that offers a perfect blend of versatility, comfort, and advanced technology. With its stylish design, spacious interior, and robust performance, the Rogue SV is an excellent choice for those seeking a well-rounded vehicle for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Rogue SV is ready to enhance your driving experience.
FEATURES OF THE 2023 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2023 NISSAN ROGUE please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
FEATURES OF THE 2023 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD
- Sunroof
CONVENIENCE
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Driver Seat
SAFETY FEATURES
- Surround View Camera
- Rear Parking Sensor
- Pedestrian Detection
- Forward Collision Warning
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Blind Spot Alert
- Lane Departure Alert
- Emergency Braking Assist
- Auto Hold Assist
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Anti-Lock Brake System
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
TECHNOLOGY
- 8-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
PERFORMANCE
- 1.5L I3 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2023 NISSAN ROGUE please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 34,750 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD 103,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 3500 LARAMIE LONGHORN-LIFTED, BLACK RHINO RIMS, GORGEOUS TRUCK!! 115,986 KM $77,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2023 Nissan Rogue