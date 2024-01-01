Menu
The 2023 Nissan Rogue SV is a compact SUV that offers a perfect blend of versatility, comfort, and advanced technology. With its stylish design, spacious interior, and robust performance, the Rogue SV is an excellent choice for those seeking a well-rounded vehicle for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. Whether youre commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Rogue SV is ready to enhance your driving experience.

FEATURES OF THE 2023 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD
Sunroof

CONVENIENCE
Remote Engine Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Dual-Climate Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Driver Seat

SAFETY FEATURES
Surround View Camera
Rear Parking Sensor
Pedestrian Detection
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Alert
Lane Departure Alert
Emergency Braking Assist
Auto Hold Assist
Electronic Parking Brake
Anti-Lock Brake System
Tire Pressure Monitoring System

TECHNOLOGY
8-Inch Touch-Screen
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
SiriusXM
Bluetooth
AM/FM Stereo
USB Ports

PERFORMANCE
1.5L I3 Engine
Automatic Transmission 

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2023 Nissan Rogue

34,750 KM

Details Description

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

12051610

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,750KM
VIN JN8BT3BB0PW185386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,750 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Nissan Rogue SV is a compact SUV that offers a perfect blend of versatility, comfort, and advanced technology. With its stylish design, spacious interior, and robust performance, the Rogue SV is an excellent choice for those seeking a well-rounded vehicle for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Rogue SV is ready to enhance your driving experience.


FEATURES OF THE 2023 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD
  • Sunroof

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Power Driver Seat

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Surround View Camera
  • Rear Parking Sensor
  • Pedestrian Detection
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Emergency Braking Assist
  • Auto Hold Assist
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Anti-Lock Brake System
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports

PERFORMANCE
  • 1.5L I3 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2023 NISSAN ROGUE please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2023 Nissan Rogue