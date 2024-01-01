Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2023 Nissan Rogue

58,600 KM

$33,490

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

SV Midnight Edition New Tires!

12052711

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV Midnight Edition New Tires!

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$33,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,600KM
VIN JN8BT3BB1PW187843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mobile hotspot internet access
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: 235/60R18 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: CVT -inc: paddle shifter

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Siri Eyes Free
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio
1 type C)
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
8" colour display w/multi touch control
2 front and 2 rear USB charge ports (1 type A
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver adjustable seat
voice recognition and hands-free text messaging assistant
driver power lumbar and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat

