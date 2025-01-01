$35,991+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV Moonroof Accident Free | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 15,517 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | ProPILOT | Moonroof | Heated steering/seats
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 Nissan Rogue SV Moonroof! This low-mileage SUV offers a luxurious driving experience with its advanced features and comfortable interior.
- Stunning Scarlet Ember Pearl Metallic exterior
- Panoramic sunroof for an open-air feeling
- ProPILOT Assist for enhanced safety and convenience
- All-Wheel Drive capability for confident handling
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for added comfort
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
Experience the Nissan Rogue for yourself! Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase online. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions you may have about this exceptional SUV. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable vehicle that's perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Vehicle Features
