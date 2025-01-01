Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition! This one-owner, accident-free SUV delivers exceptional performance and cutting-edge features for the modern driver. - Boulder Grey 2-Tone Pearl Metallic exterior with sleek black interior - Advanced ProPILOT Assist for enhanced driving confidence - Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience - Heated front seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort - Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system for optimal traction - 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support - NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration Dont miss this opportunity to own a well-maintained, feature-rich Nissan Rogue. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Birchwood Nissan difference. Our team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Visit us online or in-person to start your journey with this exceptional SUV! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2023 Nissan Rogue

43,555 KM

Details Description Features

$35,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV Midnight Edition Accident Free | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle
12448099

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV Midnight Edition Accident Free | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 12448099
  3. 12448099
Contact Seller

$35,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,555KM
VIN JN8BT3BB2PW199418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Boulder Grey 2-Tone Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,555 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof
Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition! This one-owner, accident-free SUV delivers exceptional performance and cutting-edge features for the modern driver.

- Boulder Grey 2-Tone Pearl Metallic exterior with sleek black interior
- Advanced ProPILOT Assist for enhanced driving confidence
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system for optimal traction
- 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support
- NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration

Don't miss this opportunity to own a well-maintained, feature-rich Nissan Rogue. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Birchwood Nissan difference. Our team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Visit us online or in-person to start your journey with this exceptional SUV!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System

Power Options

Power Locks

Exterior

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

null
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Siri Eyes Free
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio
Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control
1 type C)
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
8" colour display w/multi touch control
2 front and 2 rear USB charge ports (1 type A
voice recognition and hands-free text messaging assistant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2019 Nissan Maxima Platinum Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Nissan Maxima Platinum Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's 19,921 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD | One Owner | Rearview Camera for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD | One Owner | Rearview Camera 224,204 KM $12,993 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Taurus Limited One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Taurus Limited One Owner | Low KM's 98,087 KM $19,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2023 Nissan Rogue