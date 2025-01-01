$35,991+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV Midnight Edition Accident Free | One Owner
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$35,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Boulder Grey 2-Tone Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 43,555 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof
Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition! This one-owner, accident-free SUV delivers exceptional performance and cutting-edge features for the modern driver.
- Boulder Grey 2-Tone Pearl Metallic exterior with sleek black interior
- Advanced ProPILOT Assist for enhanced driving confidence
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system for optimal traction
- 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support
- NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
Don't miss this opportunity to own a well-maintained, feature-rich Nissan Rogue. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Birchwood Nissan difference. Our team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Visit us online or in-person to start your journey with this exceptional SUV!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer permit #0086
