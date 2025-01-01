$31,991+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$31,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 20,664 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated steering/seats | Back-up Camera
Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2023 Nissan Rogue S AWD. With just 20,664 km on the odometer, this nearly new SUV offers exceptional value and reliability.
Key Features:
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all conditions
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine
- Intelligent Auto Headlights with auto high-beam
- Heated front seats and leather steering wheel
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Lane Departure Warning
Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive and experience the Rogue for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your Rogue now or contact us to start your journey towards owning this exceptional vehicle.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features
