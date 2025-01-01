Menu
2023 Nissan Rogue SL AWD

2023 Nissan Rogue

37,573 KM

$34,346

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Heated Steering

2023 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Heated Steering

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$34,346

+ taxes & licensing

37,573KM
VIN JN8BT3CBXPW199343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,573 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover luxury and versatility in this 2023 Nissan Rogue SL AWD. With its sleek Champagne Silver Metallic exterior and refined grey interior, this SUV offers both style and substance. Despite being gently used, it still feels like new with only 37,573 km on the odometer.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in any condition
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Leather interior for a touch of elegance
- Heated steering wheel and seats for ultimate comfort
- ProPILOT Assist for semi-autonomous driving
- 360-degree camera system for easy parking and maneuvering
- Intelligent Auto Headlights with auto high-beam for enhanced visibility
- Power liftgate for convenient cargo access

Experience the perfect blend of comfort, technology, and performance with this Nissan Rogue SL. Whether you're commuting in the city or embarking on a weekend adventure, this SUV is ready to impress. Contact Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and see for yourself why the Rogue is a standout in its class. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your journey towards owning this exceptional vehicle.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

Convenience

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Recognition
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: CVT -inc: paddle shifter

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Siri Eyes Free
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
driver power lumbar
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio
1 type C)
2 front and 2 rear USB charge ports (1 type A
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
9" colour display w/multi touch control
hands-free text messaging assistant and Alexa built-in
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver adjustable seat
memory driver seat and 4-way adjustable power front passenger seat

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$34,346

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2023 Nissan Rogue