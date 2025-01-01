$34,346+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Heated Steering
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$34,346
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 37,573 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover luxury and versatility in this 2023 Nissan Rogue SL AWD. With its sleek Champagne Silver Metallic exterior and refined grey interior, this SUV offers both style and substance. Despite being gently used, it still feels like new with only 37,573 km on the odometer.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in any condition
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Leather interior for a touch of elegance
- Heated steering wheel and seats for ultimate comfort
- ProPILOT Assist for semi-autonomous driving
- 360-degree camera system for easy parking and maneuvering
- Intelligent Auto Headlights with auto high-beam for enhanced visibility
- Power liftgate for convenient cargo access
Experience the perfect blend of comfort, technology, and performance with this Nissan Rogue SL. Whether you're commuting in the city or embarking on a weekend adventure, this SUV is ready to impress. Contact Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and see for yourself why the Rogue is a standout in its class. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your journey towards owning this exceptional vehicle.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
