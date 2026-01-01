Menu
2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM

AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this gently used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight! With just 13,097 km on the odometer, this one-owner, accident-free SUV is ready for your next adventure. Key Features: - ProPILOT Assist for advanced driving assistance - Intelligent Cruise Control with full speed range and hold - Panoramic sunroof for an open-air experience - Heated front seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel - Dual-zone automatic climate control - Blind Spot Intervention and Warning system - Intelligent Backup Intervention for added safety - Mobile hotspot internet access for on-the-go connectivity Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Whether youre ready to reserve this Rogue, start the purchase process, or have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive and feel the confidence of Nissans innovative technology firsthand. Visit www.birchwoodnissan.ca to explore your options and take the next step towards driving home in your ideal SUV. We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2023 Nissan Rogue

13,130 KM

$33,492

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

SV Midnight Edition Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM

13468234

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV Midnight Edition Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$33,492

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,130KM
VIN JN8BT3BB4PW222262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Boulder Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,130 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this gently used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight! With just 13,097 km on the odometer, this one-owner, accident-free SUV is ready for your next adventure.

Key Features:
- ProPILOT Assist for advanced driving assistance
- Intelligent Cruise Control with full speed range and hold
- Panoramic sunroof for an open-air experience
- Heated front seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Blind Spot Intervention and Warning system
- Intelligent Backup Intervention for added safety
- Mobile hotspot internet access for on-the-go connectivity

Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Whether you're ready to reserve this Rogue, start the purchase process, or have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive and feel the confidence of Nissan's innovative technology firsthand. Visit www.birchwoodnissan.ca to explore your options and take the next step towards driving home in your ideal SUV.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)

Interior

Immobilizer
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mobile hotspot internet access
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: 235/60R18 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: CVT -inc: paddle shifter

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Siri Eyes Free
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio
1 type C)
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
8" colour display w/multi touch control
2 front and 2 rear USB charge ports (1 type A
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver adjustable seat
voice recognition and hands-free text messaging assistant
driver power lumbar and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

2023 Nissan Rogue