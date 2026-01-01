$33,492+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV Midnight Edition Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$33,492
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Boulder Gray Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 13,130 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this gently used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight! With just 13,097 km on the odometer, this one-owner, accident-free SUV is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- ProPILOT Assist for advanced driving assistance
- Intelligent Cruise Control with full speed range and hold
- Panoramic sunroof for an open-air experience
- Heated front seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Blind Spot Intervention and Warning system
- Intelligent Backup Intervention for added safety
- Mobile hotspot internet access for on-the-go connectivity
Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Whether you're ready to reserve this Rogue, start the purchase process, or have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive and feel the confidence of Nissan's innovative technology firsthand. Visit www.birchwoodnissan.ca to explore your options and take the next step towards driving home in your ideal SUV.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features
