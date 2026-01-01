Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD | HUD | Leather | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats Discover the epitome of luxury and innovation with this 2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD. Despite being a few years old, this SUV offers cutting-edge technology and comfort that rivals brand-new models. Key Features: - ProPILOT Assist for semi-autonomous driving - Head-Up Display for enhanced safety - Intelligent Around View Monitor for easy parking - Heated leather steering wheel for ultimate comfort - Integrated Navigation System with voice activation - Intelligent Cruise Control with full speed range - Power liftgate for convenient cargo access - 19 Aluminum Alloy Wheels for a stylish look Experience the future of driving today. Whether youre ready to reserve, start your purchase, or simply have questions, our team at Birchwood Nissan is here to assist. Book a test drive and feel the difference of Nissans advanced technology firsthand. Visit www.birchwoodnissan.ca to explore your options and take the next step in owning this exceptional Nissan Rogue Platinum. We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2023 Nissan Rogue

39,947 KM

Details Description Features

$33,491

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Rogue

Platinum Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM

Watch This Vehicle
13478395

2023 Nissan Rogue

Platinum Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 13478395
  2. 13478395
Contact Seller
Sale

$33,491

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,947KM
VIN JN8BT3DD5PW320506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,947 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | HUD | Leather | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats
Discover the epitome of luxury and innovation with this 2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD. Despite being a few years old, this SUV offers cutting-edge technology and comfort that rivals brand-new models.

Key Features:
- ProPILOT Assist for semi-autonomous driving
- Head-Up Display for enhanced safety
- Intelligent Around View Monitor for easy parking
- Heated leather steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Integrated Navigation System with voice activation
- Intelligent Cruise Control with full speed range
- Power liftgate for convenient cargo access
- 19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels for a stylish look

Experience the future of driving today. Whether you're ready to reserve, start your purchase, or simply have questions, our team at Birchwood Nissan is here to assist. Book a test drive and feel the difference of Nissan's advanced technology firsthand. Visit www.birchwoodnissan.ca to explore your options and take the next step in owning this exceptional Nissan Rogue Platinum.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Recognition

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: CVT -inc: paddle shifter

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Siri Eyes Free
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio
NissanConnect featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
1 type C)
2 front and 2 rear USB charge ports (1 type A
9" colour display w/multi touch control
Radio: Bose Premium Audio System w/10 Speakers -inc: dual driver subwoofer versus 6
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
hands-free text messaging assistant and Alexa built-in
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM 39,947 KM $33,491 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Infiniti QX80 LUXE Accident Free | One Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Infiniti QX80 LUXE Accident Free | One Owner 35,972 KM $57,492 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Murano S Locally Owned | Low KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Nissan Murano S Locally Owned | Low KM 84,009 KM $19,492 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,491

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2023 Nissan Rogue