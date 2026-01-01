$33,491+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
Platinum Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$33,491
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 39,947 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | HUD | Leather | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats
Discover the epitome of luxury and innovation with this 2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD. Despite being a few years old, this SUV offers cutting-edge technology and comfort that rivals brand-new models.
Key Features:
- ProPILOT Assist for semi-autonomous driving
- Head-Up Display for enhanced safety
- Intelligent Around View Monitor for easy parking
- Heated leather steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Integrated Navigation System with voice activation
- Intelligent Cruise Control with full speed range
- Power liftgate for convenient cargo access
- 19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels for a stylish look
Experience the future of driving today. Whether you're ready to reserve, start your purchase, or simply have questions, our team at Birchwood Nissan is here to assist. Book a test drive and feel the difference of Nissan's advanced technology firsthand. Visit www.birchwoodnissan.ca to explore your options and take the next step in owning this exceptional Nissan Rogue Platinum.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
204-261-3490