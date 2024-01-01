Menu
Leather | Intelligent Cruise Control | Heated steering/seats

We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)

Dealer Permit #0086

2023 Nissan Sentra

25,837 KM

Details Description Features

$28,991

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Sentra

SR Premium | Accident Free | One Owner

2023 Nissan Sentra

SR Premium | Accident Free | One Owner

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,837KM
VIN 3N1AB8DV3PY251701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Sport Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,837 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
46.9 L Fuel Tank
5.25 Axle Ratio
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 215/45R18 AS
Wheels: 18" Black Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
ADAPTIVE
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

Additional Features

MP3
odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
8" colour display w/multi-touch control
Siri Eyes-Free/Google assistant
Sport Cloth Seat Trim -inc: orange stitch
12-volt DC power outlet
2 tweeters in a-pillar
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: RDS
2 USB (type C)
1 charge-only USB (type A) and aux-in

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

2023 Nissan Sentra