$19,988+ tax & licensing
2023 Ozark 1620BHLE
BUNKS
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Are you ready to embark on unforgettable adventures with a camper that perfectly balances comfort, convenience, and affordability? This 2023 Forest River Ozark 16BHLE is designed for families, couples, or solo travelers who want to explore the great outdoors without sacrificing the comforts of home. Here's everything you need to know about this exceptional camper:
Weight: 2899lbs
GVWR: 3850 lbs
Hitch weight: 350 lbs
Key Features & Specifications
Exterior
Lightweight Design: At just 2889 lbs dry weight, this camper is towable by many SUVs and mid-size trucks, making it accessible for a variety of vehicles.
Compact Size: Measures approximately 20 feet in length, allowing easy maneuverability and access to more remote camping spots.
Durable Construction: Built with Forest River's rugged aluminum exterior for durability and longevity.
Single-Axle Trailer: Provides easy towing and handling.
Solar-Ready: Equipped with a pre-installed solar prep system for off-grid adventures.
Large Power Awning: Includes integrated LED lighting for comfortable outdoor relaxation, day or night.
Outdoor Storage: Generous pass-through storage area for gear, chairs, and camping essentials.
Exterior Shower: Perfect for rinsing off after a day of hiking or playing at the beach.
Interior
Sleeping Capacity: Comfortably sleeps up to 6 people with a queen-sized bed, twin bunk beds, and a convertible dinette.
Queen Bed: Features an upgraded foam mattress for a restful night's sleep.
Bunk Beds: Sturdy, twin-size bunks with safety rails and USB charging ports for kids or guests.
Dinette Conversion: The booth-style dinette easily transforms into an additional sleeping space.
Modern Kitchen:
Two-Burner Gas Stove: Compact yet functional for cooking on the go.
Microwave: Convenient for quick meals or reheating leftovers.
Refrigerator/Freezer Combo: 12V electric fridge with ample space for perishables and drinks.
Bathroom:
Fully enclosed with a foot-flush toilet and a standing shower.
Vent fan for optimal airflow and moisture control.
Climate Control:
Roof-mounted air conditioner and a propane furnace to keep you comfortable in any season.
Insulated walls for efficient temperature regulation.
Entertainment:
Prepped for a flat-screen TV with a built-in antenna.
Bluetooth-enabled stereo system with interior and exterior speakers.
LED Electric Fireplace
Utilities
Fresh Water Capacity: 39 gallons.
Grey Water Tank: 30 gallons.
Black Water Tank: 30 gallons.
Power Options: 30-amp shore power connection, battery backup capability.
Propane Tanks: Twin 20 lb tanks included.
Additional Features
Modern, neutral interior design with easy-to-clean surfaces and ample storage throughout.
Energy-efficient LED lighting inside and out.
Safety features include smoke and CO2 detectors, fire extinguisher, and an emergency exit window.
Why Choose the Forest River Ozark 16BHLE?
This camper is a top choice for families or first-time RVers seeking a lightweight, feature-rich trailer at an affordable price point. Its compact size, thoughtful layout, and robust amenities make it perfect for weekend getaways, cross-country road trips, or off-grid camping adventures.
