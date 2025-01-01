Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2023 RAM 1500

33,365 KM

Details Description Features

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 RAM 1500

Sport | Local | One Owner |

Watch This Vehicle
12901871

2023 RAM 1500

Sport | Local | One Owner |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,365KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT2PN669427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,365 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Rear 60/40 Folding Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Smart Device Integration
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands | Local | One Owner | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands | Local | One Owner | 88,000 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon | Local | Off-Road Cam | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon | Local | Off-Road Cam | 23,719 KM $66,922 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek | Local | One Owner | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek | Local | One Owner | 10,582 KM $51,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2023 RAM 1500