$45,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
Express - Htd Seat & Wheel, 8.4in Screen, Rmt Strt!
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
Express - Htd Seat & Wheel, 8.4in Screen, Rmt Strt!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,750KM
VIN 1C6RR7KG4PS545169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10387WAV
- Mileage 12,750 KM
Vehicle Description
*** BRIGHT WHITE RAM 1500 CLASSIC EXPRESS CREW CAB *** HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START *** 8.4 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN, ANDROID AUTO, SIRIUSXM!! *** Introducing the 2023 RAM 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab- where timeless design meets modern capability! This rugged yet refined pickup truck is engineered for those who value durability, performance, and style in equal measure. Whether you're tackling tough jobs or cruising through the city, the RAM 1500 Classic Express is built to handle it all with confidence and ease! The Ram 1500 Classic Express stands out with its bold, muscular exterior, featuring a distinctive front black grille, sleek lines, and powerful stance. Its robust design is not for show; under the hood lies a potent engine that delivers impressive towing and hauling capabilities, making it the ideal partner for work and play. Step inside the spacious Crew Cab and discover a blend of comfort and practicality with features such as HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Diesel Grey Bucket Seats......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Control......8.4 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN......UConnect......ANDROID AUTO......REMOTE START......ParkView Rear View Camera......Digital Vehicle Information Centre......CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER......4-Pin Wiring Harness......Electronic Stability Control......ENGINE BLOCK HEATER......Automatic Headlamps......Fog Lamps......Remote Keyless Entry......Rear Center Folding Arm Rest w/ Cupholders......Power Windows......3.6L V6 Engine......Automatic Transmission......20 INCH HIGH GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS!!
This truck comes with the original Owner's Manual and only 12,750 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in floor storage bins
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MOPAR Black Tubular Side Steps
Bright White Clearcoat
32 Gallon Fuel Tank
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
GVWR: 6 800 LBS
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE)
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
MOPAR FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS
INTERIOR COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Security Alarm
EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: 2nd Row In Floor Storage Bins Carpet Floor Covering Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: SiriusXM Radio Service No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112
BLACK RAM 1500 EXPRESS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto USB Host Flip Integrated Center Stack Radio Rear View Auto Dim Mirror 4x4 Flat Black Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black RAM Tailgate Nameplate 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Humidity Sensor Radio: ...
BLACK RAM 1500 EXPRESS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto USB Host Flip Flat Black 5.7L HEMI Badge Integrated Center Stack Radio Rear View Auto Dim Mirror 4x4 Flat Black Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black RAM Tailgate Nameplate 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Sp...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) Wheels: 17\" x 7\" Aluminum Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express
WHEELS: 20\" X 8\" HIGH GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2023 RAM 1500 Classic