2023 RAM 1500 Classic
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Black]
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25037
- Mileage 9,271 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times Love Your Wallet Sale! This February, were all about big savings and smart spendingbecause finding the perfect car shouldnt break the bank. At Ride Time, weve designed this event to help you drive away in a reliable, affordable ride while keeping your wallet happy. Find Your Perfect Ride: Browse our collection of 80-120 top-quality vehicles, each carefully selected to fit all styles and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youll find the perfect ride at the perfect price. Unbeatable February Deals: Weve slashed prices to bring you the best deals of the season. Whether you're upgrading or buying your first car, this is your chance to score huge savings while showing your wallet some love. Budget-Friendly Financing: - $0 down - Instant approvals - No Payments for 90 Days OAC Your dream car is more affordable than everbecause you deserve a deal that works for you. Quality You Can Trust: Every vehicle in our inventory undergoes a thorough safety inspection that exceeds provincial standards and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, youll save even more in the long run. Connect Your Way: - Text us at 204-813-6507 - Shop online at fast.ridetime.ca - Visit us in person or chat with us on Facebook Messenger Love Your Car, Love Your Wallet: The Love Your Wallet Sale is your chance to get a reliable, road-ready vehicle while making the smartest financial move of the year. Dont miss outtreat yourself (and your wallet) before these deals disappear! DLR 4080 8.4" Touchscreen w/ Uconnect, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 4WD, 20" Alloy Wheels, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, Save on Fuel!, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio, 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display, 8.4" Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Apple CarPlay Capable, Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices, Black Headlamp Bezels, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Bucket Seats, Electronics Convenience Group, Fog Lamps, Front Heated Seats, Google Android Auto, Hands-Free Phone Communication, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Night Edition, Quick Order Package 29J Express, Radio: Uconnect 5 w/8.4" Display, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote USB Port, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sub Zero Package, USB Mobile Projection, Wheel & Sound Group, Wheels: 20" x 8" High Gloss Black Aluminum. 2023 Ram 1500 Classic Express 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
204-272-6161