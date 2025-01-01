$45,000+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$45,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,275KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KG7PG599346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 22,275 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 RAM 1500 Classic