2023 RAM 1500 Classic

22,275 KM

$45,000

+ taxes & licensing
12735816

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
22,275KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KG7PG599346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,275 KM

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

