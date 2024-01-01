$84,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2023 RAM 2500
Laramie - MEGA CAB!! Htd/Vent Lthr Interior!!
2023 RAM 2500
Laramie - MEGA CAB!! Htd/Vent Lthr Interior!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$84,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,750KM
VIN 3C6UR5NL7PG535699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,750 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Ram 2500 Laramie is more than just a heavy-duty truck; it's a versatile vehicle that blends strength, luxury, and advanced technology. Whether you're using it for work or leisure, the Laramie trim provides the capability and comfort that modern drivers demand. With its impressive performance, upscale interior, and advanced safety features, the Ram 2500 Laramie is poised to be a leader in the heavy-duty truck segment, catering to those who refuse to compromise on quality or capability.
FEATURES OF THE 2023 RAM 2500 LARAMIE
- Leather Interior
CONVENIENCE
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Ventilated Seats
- Heated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Power Driver & Passenger Seat
- Power Rear Slide Window
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Remote Tailgate Release
- Garage Door Transmitter
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Pre-Collision Warning
- Emergency Braking Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Electronic Roll Mitigation
- Parking Distance Sensor
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Brake Control
- Trailer Sway Control
- Hill Descent Control
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
TECHNOLOGY
- 12-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Navigation
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- AUX Input
PERFORMANCE
- 6.7L I6 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Audio System : Antenna type : mast
Audio System : Radio : AM/FM
Audio System : Satellite radio : SiriusXM
Audio System : Subwoofer : 1
Exterior Features : Grille color : chrome
Lights : Headlights : auto delay off
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power
Mirrors : Side mirrors : heated
Wheels and Tires : Spare wheel type : steel
Wheels and Tires : Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Windows : Rear privacy glass
Windows : Window defogger : rear
Air Conditioning : Air filtration
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning : automatic climate control
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning zones : dual
Comfort Features : Armrests : rear center folding with storage
Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : leather
Convenience Features : Cruise control
Convenience Features : Cupholders : front
Convenience Features : Cupholders : rear
Convenience Features : Overhead console : front
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V front
Convenience Features : Reading lights : front
Convenience Features : Rearview mirror : auto-dimming
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : audio
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : cruise control
Convenience Features : Storage : door pockets
Convenience Features : Storage : front seatback
Convenience Features : Vanity mirrors : dual illuminating
Instrumentation : Compass
Instrumentation : External temperature display
Instrumentation : Gauge : tachometer
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low fuel level
Seats : Driver seat : heated
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : 8
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : height
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : lumbar
Seats : Front headrests : 2
Seats : Front headrests : adjustable
Seats : Passenger seat : heated
Seats : Rear headrests : 3
Seats : Rear headrests : adjustable
Seats : Rear seat type : 60-40 split bench
Suspension : Front shock type : gas
Suspension : Front spring type : coil
Suspension : Front stabilizer bar
Suspension : Rear shock type : gas
Suspension : Rear spring type : coil
Suspension : Rear stabilizer bar
Suspension : Rear suspension type : multi-link
Airbags : Airbag deactivation : occupant sensing passenger
Airbags : Front airbags : dual
Airbags : Side airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : rear
Brakes : ABS : 4-wheel
Brakes : Braking assist
Brakes : Electronic brakeforce distribution
Brakes : Front brake type : ventilated disc
Safety : Child safety door locks
Safety : Crumple zones : front
Seatbelts : Seatbelt force limiters : front
Seatbelts : Seatbelt pretensioners : front
Stability and Traction : Stability control
Stability and Traction : Traction control
Audio System : Antenna type : diversity
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : Bluetooth
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : iPod/iPhone
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : jack
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : USB
Audio System : Premium brand : Alpine
Audio System : Radio : touch screen display
Audio System : Radio : voice operated
Audio System : Radio data system
Audio System : Speed sensitive volume control
Audio System : Surround sound
Audio System : Total speakers : 8
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : app marketplace integration
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : Google POIs
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : Google search
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment : Uconnect
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment screen size : 8.4 in.
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : voice operated
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : with read function
Telematics : Smart device app function : horn/light operation
Telematics : Smart device app function : lock operation
Telematics : Smart device app function : vehicle location
Telematics : Wireless data link : Bluetooth
Exterior Features : Fender lip moldings : body-color
Exterior Features : Grille color : chrome surround
Exterior Features : Mirror color : chrome
Exterior Features : Pickup bed light
Exterior Features : Tailgate : power locking
Exterior Features : Tailgate : removable
Exterior Features : Window trim : black
Lights : Exterior entry lights : puddle lamps
Lights : Headlights : auto on/off
Lights : Taillights : LED
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power folding
Mirrors : Side mirrors : integrated turn signals
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire mount location : underbody
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire size : full-size
Windows : Front wipers : variable intermittent
Windows : Power windows : safety reverse
Windows : Solar-tinted glass
Comfort Features : Armrests : front center
Comfort Features : Dash trim : simulated wood
Comfort Features : Door trim : simulated wood
Comfort Features : Floor material : carpet
Comfort Features : Floor mats : front
Comfort Features : Floor mats : rear
Comfort Features : Heated steering wheel
Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : chrome
Convenience Features : Ambient lighting
Convenience Features : Assist handle : front
Convenience Features : Assist handle : rear
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : panic alarm
Convenience Features : One-touch windows : 2
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 115V front
Convenience Features : Power steering
Convenience Features : Power windows : lockout button
Convenience Features : Reading lights : rear
Convenience Features : Steering wheel : tilt
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : multi-function
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : phone
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : voice control
Convenience Features : Storage : in seat cushion
Convenience Features : Storage : under rear seats
Convenience Features : Universal remote transmitter : garage door opener
Instrumentation : Clock
Instrumentation : Customizable instrument cluster
Instrumentation : Digital odometer
Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : MPG
Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : range
Instrumentation : Instrument cluster screen size : 7 in.
Instrumentation : Multi-function display
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low oil level
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : maintenance due
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : reclining
Seats : Front seat type : 40-20-40 split bench
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : lumbar
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : reclining
Seats : Rear seat folding : folds up
Seats : Upholstery : leather-trimmed
Powertrain : 4WD selector : electronic hi-lo
Powertrain : 4WD type : part time
Powertrain : Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Powertrain : Battery : maintenance-free
Powertrain : Battery rating : 730 CCA
Powertrain : Battery saver
Powertrain : Emissions : 50 state
Suspension : Front suspension classification : solid live axle
Suspension : Front suspension type : multi-link
Suspension : Rear suspension classification : solid live axle
Towing and Hauling : Trailer hitch : Class V
Towing and Hauling : Trailer wiring : 4-pin
Towing and Hauling : Trailer wiring : 7-pin
Brakes : Brake drying
Brakes : Power brakes
Brakes : Rear brake type : ventilated disc
Safety : Camera system : rearview
Safety : Child seat anchors : LATCH system
Safety : Parking sensors : rear
Safety : Rearview monitor : in dash
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : front
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : rear
Seatbelts : Front seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Rear seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Seatbelt warning sensor : front
Security : Power door locks : auto-locking
Stability and Traction : Hill holder control
Stability and Traction : Roll stability control
Stability and Traction : Trailer stability control
Convenience Features : Footwell lights
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : proximity entry system
Convenience Features : Push-button start
Convenience Features : Storage : accessory hook
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : height
Seats : Rear seat manual adjustments : reclining
Exterior Features : Door handle color : body-color
Exterior Features : Front bumper color : body-color
Exterior Features : Rear bumper color : body-color
Lights : Front fog lights : LED
Lights : Headlights : LED
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : 8
Brakes : Emergency braking preparation
Safety : Impact sensor : alert system
Security : Power door locks : anti-lockout
Towing and Hauling : Trailer brake controller
Lights : Daytime running lights
Air Conditioning : Rear vents : second row
Instrumentation : Trip odometer
Security : Anti-theft system : alarm
Exterior Features : Active grille shutters
Powertrain : Auxiliary oil cooler
Exterior Features : Headlight bezel color : chrome
Comfort Features : Dash trim : alloy
Comfort Features : Door trim : alloy
Comfort Features : Floor mat material : rubber/vinyl
Suspension : Suspension control : frequency selective
Audio System : Watts : 506
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 115V rear
Convenience Features : Remote engine start
Safety : Check rear seat reminder
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : Amazon Alexa
Comfort Features : Door sill trim : chrome
Convenience Features : Adjustable pedals : power
Exterior Features : Tailgate : lift assist
In Car Entertainment : Smartphone integration : Android Auto
In Car Entertainment : Smartphone integration : Apple CarPlay
Lights : Exterior entry lights : approach lamps
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : USB front
Security : Anti-theft system : vehicle immobilizer
Telematics : Wi-Fi : hotspot
Comfort Features : Cargo area floor mat : rubber/vinyl
Wheels and Tires : Wheels : polished aluminum alloy
Instrumentation : Powertrain hour meter
Telematics : Hands-free phone call integration : voice operated
Telematics : Smart device app compatibility : SiriusXM Guardian
Exterior Features : Pickup bed light : tailgate illumination
Mirrors : Towing mirrors
Powertrain : Alternator : 220 amps
Towing and Hauling : Pickup bed cargo management : tie-down anchors
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power telescoping
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 115V cargo area
2023 RAM 2500