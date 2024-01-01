Menu
No Payments for up to 6 months. Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 4 consecutive years! 2021-2024! Dont play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around. Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211 Category: Used Camper Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

2023 StarCraft Autumn Ridge

Details Description

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
2023 StarCraft Autumn Ridge

19BH - BUNKS

2023 StarCraft Autumn Ridge

19BH - BUNKS

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

  1. 11291699
  2. 11291699
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Stock # 1BK5059
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211
Category: Used Camper
Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

877-245-5756

2023 StarCraft Autumn Ridge