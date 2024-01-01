Menu
Dealer permit #4423

2023 Subaru Outback

29,135 KM

Details Description Features

$42,832

+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru Outback

WILDERNESS

2023 Subaru Outback

WILDERNESS

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$42,832

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,135KM
VIN 4S4BTHTD2P3147423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GEYSER BLUE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Intercooler
4.111 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Off-Road Suspension
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3 Skid Plates
190 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 2,280 kgs (5,027 lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Transmission: High-Torque Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill start assist, enhanced dual-function X-MODE, hill descent control, gear position display, lock-up torque converter, CVT oil cooler, 8-speed manual mode w/paddle shift controls and transmission shift...
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cyl Turbo DI Boxer -inc: Horizontally opposed, intercooler, electronic throttle control and Variable Valve Timing (VVT)

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
TIRES: 225/65R17 ALL-TERRAIN
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy -inc: 6-spoke, matte black finish

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Lane Centring Assist

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid and roof mount antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

Additional Features

Radio data system
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Matte Black Finish
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Remote Horn and Lights
Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake
EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning
EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist
enhanced roadside assistance
enhanced service appointment scheduler
speed alert
curfew alert
boundary alert
Black Rear Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 11.6" tablet-style touch-screen infotainment system
integrated steering wheel audio controls
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/Travel Link (free 3-month trial subscription included)
auxiliary audio input in centre console
SOS emergency service
stolen vehicle immobilizer
vehicle security alarm notification
vehicle health
gear position display
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice-activation and Bluetooth streaming audio
CVT oil cooler
8-speed manual mode w/paddle shift controls and transmission shift lock
front and rear dual USB ports
remote door lock and unlock
remote engine start and stop
remote climate control
electronic throttle control and Variable Valve Timing (VVT)
Subaru STARLINK Connected Services -inc: advanced automatic collision notification
concierge stolen vehicle recovery
remote vehicle locator and free 3-year trial subscription included
All-Weather Soft-Touch Upholstery -inc: geometric pattern and embossed Wilderness logo on headrests
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy -inc: 6-spoke
wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality
6-speaker system and wireless phone charger
Transmission: High-Torque Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill start assist
enhanced dual-function X-MODE
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cyl Turbo DI Boxer -inc: Horizontally opposed

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$42,832

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2023 Subaru Outback