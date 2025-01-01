$37,616+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru Outback
Onyx Winter Tire Package
2023 Subaru Outback
Onyx Winter Tire Package
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$37,616
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6D1D7
- Mileage 50,505 KM
Vehicle Description
Yes, the previous owner included a winter tire package! Heated front seats and steering wheel add to winter comfort.
Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined comfort with this 2023 Subaru Outback Onyx. Despite being a used vehicle, it offers the latest features and technology that make every journey an adventure.
Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction in all conditions
- EyeSight Lane Keep Assist for enhanced safety
- Power Liftgate for easy cargo access
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Proximity key and push-button start for convenience
- Power Sunroof for an open-air experience
- Blind Spot Detection for added peace of mind
Experience the Subaru difference today! Whether you're ready to reserve this Outback, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team at Jaguar Winnipeg is here to assist. Book a test drive now and feel the confidence of Subaru's legendary AWD system for yourself. Visit www.winnipegjaguar.com to take the next step in your car-buying journey.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for a walk around video!
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-452-8030