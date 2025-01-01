Menu
Account
Sign In
Yes, the previous owner included a winter tire package! Heated front seats and steering wheel add to winter comfort. Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined comfort with this 2023 Subaru Outback Onyx. Despite being a used vehicle, it offers the latest features and technology that make every journey an adventure. Key Highlights: - All-Wheel Drive for superior traction in all conditions - EyeSight Lane Keep Assist for enhanced safety - Power Liftgate for easy cargo access - Heated front seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort - Proximity key and push-button start for convenience - Power Sunroof for an open-air experience - Blind Spot Detection for added peace of mind Experience the Subaru difference today! Whether youre ready to reserve this Outback, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team at Jaguar Winnipeg is here to assist. Book a test drive now and feel the confidence of Subarus legendary AWD system for yourself. Visit www.winnipegjaguar.com to take the next step in your car-buying journey. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for a walk around video! Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2023 Subaru Outback

50,505 KM

Details Description Features

$37,616

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Subaru Outback

Onyx Winter Tire Package

Watch This Vehicle
13070347

2023 Subaru Outback

Onyx Winter Tire Package

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 13070347.753665518?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=15080
  2. 13070347
  3. 13070347
  4. 13070347
  5. 13070347
  6. 13070347
  7. 13070347
  8. 13070347
  9. 13070347
  10. 13070347
  11. 13070347
Contact Seller

$37,616

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,505KM
VIN 4S4BTDKC3P3157329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6D1D7
  • Mileage 50,505 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes, the previous owner included a winter tire package! Heated front seats and steering wheel add to winter comfort.
Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined comfort with this 2023 Subaru Outback Onyx. Despite being a used vehicle, it offers the latest features and technology that make every journey an adventure.

Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction in all conditions
- EyeSight Lane Keep Assist for enhanced safety
- Power Liftgate for easy cargo access
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Proximity key and push-button start for convenience
- Power Sunroof for an open-air experience
- Blind Spot Detection for added peace of mind

Experience the Subaru difference today! Whether you're ready to reserve this Outback, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team at Jaguar Winnipeg is here to assist. Book a test drive now and feel the confidence of Subaru's legendary AWD system for yourself. Visit www.winnipegjaguar.com to take the next step in your car-buying journey.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for a walk around video!

Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat

Exterior

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Safety

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Lane Centring Assist

Mechanical

Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

Used 2023 Jaguar F-PACE P400 R Dynamic PANO | HUD | V6 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Jaguar F-PACE P400 R Dynamic PANO | HUD | V6 55,673 KM $56,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential No Accidents | Car Play for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential No Accidents | Car Play 29,074 KM $21,477 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Explorer Limited Local | Winter Tires for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford Explorer Limited Local | Winter Tires 35,057 KM $45,813 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,616

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2023 Subaru Outback