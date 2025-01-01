Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

117,144 KM

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport No Accidents | Locally Owned

12339027

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport No Accidents | Locally Owned

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,144KM
VIN JF2GTAGC6PH215147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,144 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
PERIMETER ALARM
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Eyesight
Reverse Automatic Braking
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: 225/60R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Pre-Collision Braking
x-mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS and Front Vented Discs
Lead Vehicle Start Alert
High Beam Assist
pre-collision throttle management
gear position display
Lane Keep Assist & Sway Warning
SI-DRIVE (2-mode) and shift lock
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and 2 settings
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy -inc: Split 5-spoke
two-tone w/machined finish
Lane Centering Assist (LCA)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver's seat
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT Automatic -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek