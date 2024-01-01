Menu
Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 4 consecutive years! 2021-2024! Dont play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! Our BoatVista package includes a complete inspection of your boat that includes an engine run up and test of the general systems of the unit! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality marine products possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest unit around. Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211 Category: Used Boat Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

2023 Sun Tracker BASS BUGGY 18 DLX

Details Description

$42,988

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Sun Tracker BASS BUGGY 18 DLX

60HP WITH TRAILER - 20 HOURS

2023 Sun Tracker BASS BUGGY 18 DLX

60HP WITH TRAILER - 20 HOURS

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$42,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # 27A323
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211
Category: Used Boat
Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

$42,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

877-245-5756

2023 Sun Tracker BASS BUGGY 18 DLX