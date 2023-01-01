2023 Toyota 4Runner

$63,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 , 6 1 2 K M Used

VIN: JTERU5JR3P6132744

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lime Rush

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 13,612 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Standard suspension Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Solid Axle rear suspension Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 3.727 Axle Ratio 72-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 87 L Fuel Tank 2 Skid Plates Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch GVWR: 2,858 kgs (6,300 lbs) Engine: 4.0L DOHC V6 VVT-i 737.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Running Boards CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Fender Flares Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Grille w/Body-Coloured Bar Auto Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Brake Assist Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Collision Warning Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Interior Compass Driver Information Centre Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 5 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm 8 speakers Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 8" Touch Screen 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Apple CarPlay compatibility Android Auto compatibility Safety Connect (1 year trial) Remote Connect (1 year trial) USB input/charging port and SiriusXM w/3-month all-access trial Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote Services -inc: Service Connect (up to 8 year trial)

