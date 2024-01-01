Menu
This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2023 Toyota 4Runner

29,921 KM

Details Description Features

$63,888

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota 4Runner

4WD 40th Anniversary Special Edition

2023 Toyota 4Runner

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Used
29,921KM
VIN JTEUU5JR2P6092604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,921 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Standard suspension
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Solid Axle rear suspension
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
3.727 Axle Ratio
72-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
87 L Fuel Tank
2 Skid Plates
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
GVWR: 2,858 kgs (6,300 lbs)
Engine: 4.0L DOHC V6 VVT-i
737.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Running Boards
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Grille w/Body-Coloured Bar
Auto Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
4RUNNER 5 PASSENGER 40TH ANNIVERSARY SE PACKAGE -inc: Bronze Seat Stitching, 40th Anniversary Carpet Floormat, Wheels: 17" Bronze TRD, Interior Plaque, Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote & Navigation, embedded navigation, Destination Assist (1 year trial), ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

