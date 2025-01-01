Menu
2023 Toyota 4Runner

40,427 KM

Details Description Features

$65,258

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota 4Runner

4WD TRD OFF ROAD

12680649

2023 Toyota 4Runner

4WD TRD OFF ROAD

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$65,258

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,427KM
VIN JTERU5JR5P6100054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,427 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Running Boards
Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Auto Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
ADAPTIVE

Media / Nav / Comm

8 speakers

Mechanical

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
8" Touch Screen
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Apple CarPlay compatibility
Android Auto compatibility
Safety Connect (1 year trial)
Remote Connect (1 year trial)
USB input/charging port and SiriusXM w/3-month all-access trial
Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote Services -inc: Service Connect (up to 8 year trial)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$65,258

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2023 Toyota 4Runner