$34,800+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross
Htd Seats & Whl, Adaptv Cruise, 7in Scrn, CarPlay
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$34,800
+ taxes & licensing
6,000KM
Used
VIN 7MUCAAAG3PV053901
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SCV9596C
- Mileage 6,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** AS NEW!! ONLY 6000KM - 2023 COROLLA CROSS!! *** HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, ADAPTIVE CRUISE *** HEATED WIPERS, 7 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!!! *** Wow, just 6000kms on this 2023 Corolla Cross!! One owner w/ excellent history, This Toyota is ready for its new owner!! Stylish, Economical, Smart. This crossover makes sense in every which way!! Treat yourself to a Leather Wrapped HEATED STEERING WHEEL......ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL......HEATED SEATS......HEATED WIPERS......Big 7 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto......LED Mirror-Mounted Turn Signals......HID Headlights......Push Button Start......Steering Wheel Mounted Media Controls......3.5 Inch Digital Cluster Display......Backup Camera......Navigation & Satellite Radio Ready......AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL......Electronic Parking Brake w/ Hold......Manual Shift Mode......Leather Shift Boot......Split Folding Rear Seat......Power Convenience Package......Updated Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (Lane Departure Warning, Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward Collision Warning)......Economical 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine......Seamless Shifting 10 Speed Automatic Transmission......Rear Spoiler......Rubber Rear Cargo Mats......17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS w/ Michelin Tires!!
This 2023 Corolla Cross comes with all original Books and Manuals, Remote Entry key fobs, Fitted All Weather Mats, and balance of FACTORY TOYOTA WARRANTY!! Just 6000kms, yes, just 6000!! Now sale priced at $34,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross