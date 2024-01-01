Menu
Dealer permit #4423

2023 Toyota RAV4

7,128 KM

$52,992

+ tax & licensing
Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

7,128KM
Used
VIN 2T35WRFV2PW174296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl w/Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
57 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Axle Ratio: TBD
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and hybrid synergy drive
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,232 kgs (4,920 lbs)
542.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Guest Driver Monitor (Remote Connect)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+ and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
4-Way Passenger Seat
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Mobile hotspot internet access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety Connect w/up to 10-year trial Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and manual adjustable passenger seats adjustments
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 18" Black Painted Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P225/60R18

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
SiriusXM w/3-month all-access trial
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
RAV4 Hybrid XSE Grade
Service/Safety Connect (up to 10-year trial)
Remote Connect (3-year trial)
Radio: 10.5" Toyota Multimedia -inc: 11-speaker JBL audio Clari-Fi audio system
Drive Connect capable (subscription required) and 5 USB charging ports
SOFTEX SEAT TRIM W/FABRIC INSERTS

2023 Toyota RAV4