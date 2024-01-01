$37,299+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD - LOCAL MB OWNER!! Htd Seats!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
Used
54,250KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV6PC334358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,250 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE is a versatile and well-rounded SUV that offers a compelling mix of style, performance, comfort, and safety. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, the RAV4 LE is designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. With its impressive fuel efficiency and advanced technology, it's a smart choice for drivers seeking a reliable and modern vehicle. The RAV4 LE also provides a sense of confidence and peace of mind, thanks to Toyota's commitment to safety and quality. The robust suite of driver assistance technologies ensures that you and your passengers are protected on every journey. Moreover, the RAV4's reputation for durability and low maintenance costs makes it a wise investment for the long term.
FEATURES OF THE 2023 TOYOTA RAV4 LE AWD
CONVENIENCE
- Heated Seats
- Air Conditioning
- Adaptive Cruise Control
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Pedestrian Detection
- Pre-Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Alert
- Emergency Braking Assist
- Lane Keep Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Anti-Lock Brake System
TECHNOLOGY
- 8-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- 6-Speaker
PERFORMANCE
- 2.5L I4 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
