Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2023 Toyota RAV4 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2023 Toyota RAV4

54,250 KM

$37,299

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD - LOCAL MB OWNER!! Htd Seats!!

11954346

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD - LOCAL MB OWNER!! Htd Seats!!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$37,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,250KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV6PC334358

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,250 KM

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE is a versatile and well-rounded SUV that offers a compelling mix of style, performance, comfort, and safety. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, the RAV4 LE is designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. With its impressive fuel efficiency and advanced technology, it's a smart choice for drivers seeking a reliable and modern vehicle. The RAV4 LE also provides a sense of confidence and peace of mind, thanks to Toyota's commitment to safety and quality. The robust suite of driver assistance technologies ensures that you and your passengers are protected on every journey. Moreover, the RAV4's reputation for durability and low maintenance costs makes it a wise investment for the long term.

FEATURES OF THE 2023 TOYOTA RAV4 LE AWD

CONVENIENCE
  • Heated Seats
  • Air Conditioning
  • Adaptive Cruise Control

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Pedestrian Detection
  • Pre-Collision Warning
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Emergency Braking Assist
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brake System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Wi-Fi Hotspot
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports
  • 6-Speaker

PERFORMANCE
  • 2.5L I4 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2023 Toyota RAV4 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Toyota RAV4