2023 Toyota RAV4

66,656 KM

Details Description

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,656KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV3PC335130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 66,656 KM

Vehicle Description




Reliable, functional and economic. The 2023 RAV4 is a pleasant SUV that rides smoothly, has a roomy interior that's easy to live with, and offers plenty of utility. It brakes and handles in a confident way, and it's fuel-efficient. the 2023 Toyota RAV4 has been awarded 5 star safety ratings from NHSTA, named the top safety pick from IIHS and the number 1 SUV in 2023 by Guideautoweb.com. The 2023 Toyota RAV4 was also awarded with top resale value of any vehicle by Kelley Blue Book Canada. Don't hesitate to test drive this highly awarded and top rated SUV!



McWilliam Auto is committed to providing top notch quality and the best possible price. We pride ourselves on being the best priced dealer in Manitoba while maintaining a high standard of quality on all our pre owned vehicles!



McWilliam Auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassle price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.



We also offer Premium warranties and finance onsite at our dealership to improve your buying experience.



DEALER PERMIT #4611







Call today: 204-560-1234







Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB







Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca







Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com







Click here for finance:







https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/







IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER :



This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2023 Toyota RAV4