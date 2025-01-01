Menu
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Dealer permit #4423

2023 Toyota RAV4

22,936 KM

Details Description Features

$50,992

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

12125541

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$50,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,936KM
VIN 2T3DWRFV4PW167443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,936 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Guest Driver Monitor (Remote Connect)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Panoramic View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+
Intelligent Parking Assist (IPA) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Mobile hotspot internet access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
ADAPTIVE
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and passenger seats and driver seat memory system
Drive Connect (3 year trial) includes Cloud Navigation with real time traffic and Google POI Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P225/60R18

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and hybrid synergy drive
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
SofTex Seat Trim
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
SiriusXM w/3-month all-access trial
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
Service/Safety Connect (up to 10-year trial)
Radio: 10.5" Toyota Multimedia -inc: 11-speaker JBL audio Clari-Fi audio system
Remote/Drive Connect (3-year trial) and 5 USB charging ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$50,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2023 Toyota RAV4