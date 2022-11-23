2023 Toyota Sienna XLE Hybrid * ON THE LOT, New and Never Plated, Only 50 KMs!

$69,800 + taxes & licensing 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9365554

9365554 Stock #: SCV8101

SCV8101 VIN: 5TDGRKEC3PS138254

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer Adaptive Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Power Options Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio HD Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation

