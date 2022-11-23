Menu
2023 Toyota Sienna

50 KM

Details Description Features

$69,800

+ tax & licensing
$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2023 Toyota Sienna

2023 Toyota Sienna

XLE Hybrid * ON THE LOT, New and Never Plated, Only 50 KMs!

2023 Toyota Sienna

XLE Hybrid * ON THE LOT, New and Never Plated, Only 50 KMs!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

50KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9365554
  • Stock #: SCV8101
  • VIN: 5TDGRKEC3PS138254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NEVER PLATED... AND IN STOCK! *** LOADED HYBRID XLE, AS NEW, ONLY 50 KMS!! *** NEW GENERATION W/ SUNROOF + HEATED SEATS + HEATED WHEEL + SO MUCH MORE!! *** YES You read that right... Driven From the Dealership, to the first owners house.. then here!!! Life circumstances changed and a Minivan was no longer needed. Don't miss your chance to grab one of these!! 8 Passenger Seating ( or change to 7 with Captain seats mid row !!)......Hybrid Powertrain......Power Sunroof......Power Sliding Doors......Power Liftgate......Toyota Softex Interior (picture Leather, easy to clean, but cooler in summer)......8 Speaker Premium Audio System......Multi-Stage Heated Seats......Heated Steering Wheel......Kick Sensor (Foot Wave) for Sliding Door & Rear Hatch Opening...... Toyota Warranty Included! Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Comes with All Original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, FULL FACTORY WARRANTY and Custom Fit Mats. YES ONLY 50 KMS!!! Priced to sell at just $69,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

204-489-4494
