Volvo Canada Program Vehicle. Save Thousands from new!!! Climate package - Heated windscreen washer nozzles - Headlight cleaning - Heated rear seats - Heated steering wheel - Driver assistance - 360° camera - Protection Package - Harman Kardon Premium Sound - 19 5-Y Spoke Matt Graphite Diamond Cut Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

2023 Volvo XC40

12,766 KM

$54,899

+ tax & licensing
2023 Volvo XC40

Plus Dark B5 Climate | HK Sound

2023 Volvo XC40

Plus Dark B5 Climate | HK Sound

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$54,899

+ taxes & licensing

12,766KM
Used
VIN YV4L12UW8P2054923

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,766 KM

Volvo Canada Program Vehicle. Save Thousands from new!!!
Climate package
- Heated windscreen washer nozzles
- Headlight cleaning
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Driver assistance
- 360° camera

- Protection Package
- Harman Kardon Premium Sound
- 19 5-Y Spoke Matt Graphite Diamond Cut
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
54 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,280 kgs
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L I4 Direct-Injected Turbocharged

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Sensus Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power adjustable driver seat w/memory, power adjustable passenger seat w/height and length adjustment, 4 way power adjustable lumbar support and mechanical cushion extension

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BLIS Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Mitigation Support
Park Assist Camera Back-Up Camera

Clock

8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
330w Regular Amplifier

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power adjustable driver seat w/memory
power adjustable passenger seat w/height and length adjustment
4 way power adjustable lumbar support and mechanical cushion extension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$54,899

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2023 Volvo XC40