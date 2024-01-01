2023 Volvo XC60

Menu
Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

Used
24,350KM
VIN LYV062RX1PB343214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Denim Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour AMBER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,350 KM

Vehicle Description

The kilometers and oh my.... the best color combo in the business!
Ultimate
- Ventilated Nappa Leather
- Head Up Display
- 360 Camera
- 4 Zone Climate Control

- Bowers & Wilkins high-fidelity audio system
- Protection Package
- 21 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
TOURING SUSPENSION
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
GVWR: 2,500 kgs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged -inc: 13 HP Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) and electric supercharger
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
BLIS Blind Spot
Care Key
360 Camera Left Side Camera
360 Camera Right Side Camera
360 Camera Front Camera
Aerial View Camera System
360 Camera Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pilot Assist
Park Assist - Front and Rear & Side Automated Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation Support Front Cross Traffic Mitigation

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Glass/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Sport Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Volvo XC60