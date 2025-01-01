Menu
Special crowd favorite color combination on this low KM XC60! Climate package - Headlight cleaning - Heated rear seats - Heated steering wheel - Protection Package - Air purifier - Harman Kardon Premium Sound - 20 5-Y Spoke Black Diamond Cut Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2023 Volvo XC60

31,000 KM

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volvo XC60

Plus Dark B6 Climate | HK Sound

2023 Volvo XC60

Plus Dark B6 Climate | HK Sound

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,000KM
VIN LYV062RW5PB215274

  • Exterior Colour Bright Dusk Metallic
  • Interior Colour Blond
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6D6C4
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Special crowd favorite color combination on this low KM XC60!
Climate package
- Headlight cleaning
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

- Protection Package
- Air purifier
- Harman Kardon Premium Sound
- 20 5-Y Spoke Black Diamond Cut
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
BLIS Blind Spot
Care Key
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pilot Assist
Park Assist - Front and Rear & Side Automated Parking Sensors

HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2023 Volvo XC60