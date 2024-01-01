Menu
Volvo Canada Executive Return! Save Thousands from new! - 4 Zone Climate Control - Air Purifier - Blind Spot Information System - Panoramic Sunroof - Keyless Entry - Lane Keeping Aid - Apple CarPlay - Park Assist Front, Rear and Sides - Heated Steering Wheel - Integrated Center Booster - 360 Camera - Headlamp Cleaners - Polestar - Protection Package Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer Permit #5564

2023 Volvo XC90

13,865 KM

$75,987 + tax & licensing

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SILVER DAWN METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,865 KM

Vehicle Description

Volvo Canada Executive Return! Save Thousands from new!
- 4 Zone Climate Control
- Air Purifier
- Blind Spot Information System
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Keeping Aid
- Apple CarPlay
- Park Assist Front, Rear and Sides
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Integrated Center Booster
- 360 Camera
- Headlamp Cleaners

- Polestar
- Protection Package
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Hybrid Electric Motor
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
95-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,790 kgs
Engine: 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged -inc: 13 HP Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) and electric supercharger

Exterior

Fog Lights
Metallic Paint
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver seat memory and 2-way lumbar support
Fixed Bucket Bucket 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Google Maps w/4 Year Subscription Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and 1 Integrated Child Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
BLIS Blind Spot
Care Key
360 Camera Left Side Camera
360 Camera Right Side Camera
360 Camera Front Camera
Aerial View Camera System
360 Camera Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pilot Assist
Collision Mitigation Support
Park Assist - Front and Rear & Side Automated Parking Sensors

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Fixed Bucket Bucket 3rd Row Seat Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Volvo XC90