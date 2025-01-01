Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2024 Acura Integra

5,669 KM

Details Description Features

$59,986

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Acura Integra

Type S Type S | Rare Beast

12663927

2024 Acura Integra

Type S Type S | Rare Beast

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$59,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,669KM
VIN 19UDE5G99RA800485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,669 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information System (BSI) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines Back-Up Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Perimeter Alarm
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: rev-match control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
HD Radio ready
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
AcuraLink subscription services
and SiriusXM
9" Touchscreen Display
Radio: ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio System w/AM/FM -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
16 speakers w/subwoofer
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering wheel-mounted controls
Tires: 265/30ZR19 93Y Summer
2 front USB device connectors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

