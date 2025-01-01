Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2024 Acura Integra

12,576 KM

Details Description Features

$39,956

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Acura Integra

A-Spec A-Spec | Hatch | Leather

Watch This Vehicle
13151767

2024 Acura Integra

A-Spec A-Spec | Hatch | Leather

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 13151767
  2. 13151767
  3. 13151767
Contact Seller

$39,956

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,576KM
VIN 19UDE4H39RA800538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LIQUID CARBON METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Traffic jam assist
Blind Spot Information System (BSI) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines Back-Up Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: 235/40R18 91W AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sunroof | Heated Seats | Low Mileage for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sunroof | Heated Seats | Low Mileage 42,738 KM $22,985 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD | Low Mileage | Bluetooth for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD | Low Mileage | Bluetooth 29,940 KM $27,985 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda HR-V Sport Sunroof | AWD | Low Mileage for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Honda HR-V Sport Sunroof | AWD | Low Mileage 37,790 KM $32,156 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,956

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2024 Acura Integra