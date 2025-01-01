$61,029+ tax & licensing
2024 Acura RDX
Platinum Elite A-Spec Clean CARFAX | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$61,029
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LIQUID CARBON METALLIC
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 4,481 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade | Sunroof | Navigation | Rear Vision Camera | Leather | Heated Seats |
Experience luxury and performance in the 2024 Acura RDX Platinum Elite A-Spec. This gently used SUV combines cutting-edge technology with refined comfort, making every drive an adventure.
- Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience
- Adaptive suspension for a smooth, customizable ride
- Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats with 16-way power adjustment
- Innovative Blind Spot Information System (BSI)
- Aerial View Camera System for effortless parking
- 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with efficient AWD system
- 10-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters
Discover the Acura difference today. Reserve your test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for more information. Your perfect luxury SUV awaits at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
204-837-5811