Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LIQUID CARBON METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,481 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade | Sunroof | Navigation | Rear Vision Camera | Leather | Heated Seats |
Experience luxury and performance in the 2024 Acura RDX Platinum Elite A-Spec. This gently used SUV combines cutting-edge technology with refined comfort, making every drive an adventure.

- Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience
- Adaptive suspension for a smooth, customizable ride
- Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats with 16-way power adjustment
- Innovative Blind Spot Information System (BSI)
- Aerial View Camera System for effortless parking
- 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with efficient AWD system
- 10-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters

Discover the Acura difference today. Reserve your test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for more information. Your perfect luxury SUV awaits at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Blind Spot Information System (BSI) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P255/45R20 101V AS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
thigh extension and side bolster
4-way adjustable headrests and remote-linked 2-position memory system for driver's seat
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and plated steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 16-way power adjustable driver's and passenger's seat w/lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Acura RDX