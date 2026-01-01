Menu
Account
Sign In
Italian artistry meets innovative electric performance! Balance of factory warranty! Call for details or a walk around video! The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce PHEV is a rare blend of Italian performance heritage and modern plug-in hybrid efficiency. With AWD capability, a panoramic roof, and premium Veloce trim, this is a compact SUV that delivers a genuinely engaging driving experience without compromising on everyday practicality. At just 13,663 km when traded and accident-free, its barely been broken in. - PHEV powertrain enjoy the benefits of electric-assisted driving with the flexibility of gasoline on longer trips - Full-Time Automatic AWD confident traction in all Manitoba road conditions - Panoramic Roof floods the cabin with natural light for an open, airy feel - Milano White exterior with Black & Red Stitching interior a sharp, sport-forward combination unique to the Veloce trim - Wireless Charging Pad keep devices powered without the clutter of cables - Remote Start pre-condition the cabin before you get in, especially handy through harsh winters - Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Cruise Control driver-focused comfort on every commute - Front & Rear Parking Sensors plus Blind Spot Monitoring added confidence in tight urban spaces - Proximity Key with Push Button Start seamless entry and ignition Ready to experience this Tonale for yourself? Visit us at Jaguar Winnipeg or explore more at winnipegjaguar.com. You can reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase, or simply reach out to us with any questions. Were happy to arrange a test drive at your convenience. Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

13,663 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

Veloce PHEV PHEV Local | Low km

Watch This Vehicle
14479483.824686933?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=15080

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

Veloce PHEV PHEV Local | Low km

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 14479483.824686933?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=15080
  2. 14479483
  3. 14479483
  4. 14479483
  5. 14479483
  6. 14479483
  7. 14479483
  8. 14479483
  9. 14479483
  10. 14479483
  11. 14479483
  12. 14479483
  13. 14479483
  14. 14479483
  15. 14479483
  16. 14479483
  17. 14479483
  18. 14479483
  19. 14479483
  20. 14479483
  21. 14479483
  22. 14479483
  23. 14479483
  24. 14479483
  25. 14479483
  26. 14479483
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
13,663KM
VIN ZASPATDW9R3062475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Milano White
  • Interior Colour BLACK W/RED STITCHING
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7N9H3
  • Mileage 13,663 KM

Vehicle Description

Italian artistry meets innovative electric performance! Balance of factory warranty! Call for details or a walk around video!
The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce PHEV is a rare blend of Italian performance heritage and modern plug-in hybrid efficiency. With AWD capability, a panoramic roof, and premium Veloce trim, this is a compact SUV that delivers a genuinely engaging driving experience without compromising on everyday practicality. At just 13,663 km when traded and accident-free, it's barely been broken in.

- PHEV powertrain enjoy the benefits of electric-assisted driving with the flexibility of gasoline on longer trips
- Full-Time Automatic AWD confident traction in all Manitoba road conditions
- Panoramic Roof floods the cabin with natural light for an open, airy feel
- Milano White exterior with Black & Red Stitching interior a sharp, sport-forward combination unique to the Veloce trim
- Wireless Charging Pad keep devices powered without the clutter of cables
- Remote Start pre-condition the cabin before you get in, especially handy through harsh winters
- Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Cruise Control driver-focused comfort on every commute
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors plus Blind Spot Monitoring added confidence in tight urban spaces
- Proximity Key with Push Button Start seamless entry and ignition

Ready to experience this Tonale for yourself? Visit us at Jaguar Winnipeg or explore more at winnipegjaguar.com. You can reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase, or simply reach out to us with any questions. We're happy to arrange a test drive at your convenience.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Blind Spot

Mechanical

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

Used 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce PHEV PHEV Local | Low km for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce PHEV PHEV Local | Low km 13,663 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac CT5 V series A Must See | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Cadillac CT5 V series A Must See | No Accidents 25,633 KM $46,542 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC300 Sunroof | New Tires for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC300 Sunroof | New Tires 34,465 KM $52,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale