$39,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale
Veloce PHEV PHEV Local | Low km
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale
Veloce PHEV PHEV Local | Low km
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Milano White
- Interior Colour BLACK W/RED STITCHING
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F7N9H3
- Mileage 13,663 KM
Vehicle Description
Italian artistry meets innovative electric performance! Balance of factory warranty! Call for details or a walk around video!
The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce PHEV is a rare blend of Italian performance heritage and modern plug-in hybrid efficiency. With AWD capability, a panoramic roof, and premium Veloce trim, this is a compact SUV that delivers a genuinely engaging driving experience without compromising on everyday practicality. At just 13,663 km when traded and accident-free, it's barely been broken in.
- PHEV powertrain enjoy the benefits of electric-assisted driving with the flexibility of gasoline on longer trips
- Full-Time Automatic AWD confident traction in all Manitoba road conditions
- Panoramic Roof floods the cabin with natural light for an open, airy feel
- Milano White exterior with Black & Red Stitching interior a sharp, sport-forward combination unique to the Veloce trim
- Wireless Charging Pad keep devices powered without the clutter of cables
- Remote Start pre-condition the cabin before you get in, especially handy through harsh winters
- Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Cruise Control driver-focused comfort on every commute
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors plus Blind Spot Monitoring added confidence in tight urban spaces
- Proximity Key with Push Button Start seamless entry and ignition
Ready to experience this Tonale for yourself? Visit us at Jaguar Winnipeg or explore more at winnipegjaguar.com. You can reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase, or simply reach out to us with any questions. We're happy to arrange a test drive at your convenience.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
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Dealer permit #0112
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204-452-8030