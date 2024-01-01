$59,991+ tax & licensing
2024 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive M SPORT | LOW KM | LOCAL
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$59,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Tacora Red w/Stitching
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 9,031 KM
Vehicle Description
Indulge yourself in the industry leader of luxury and performance with the 2024 BMW 330i xDrive M Sport package. Taking your driving experience to another level and pairing it with dynamic handling with enhanced agility, thanks to M Sport suspension and exterior aerodynamic accents. Inside, immerse yourself in comfort and style with Tacora Red upholstery and M Sport detailing. This masterpiece combines precision engineering with refined elegance for an unforgettable journey. Come see it today!
- Premium Essential Package
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access
- Galvanic Controls
- Lumbar Support
- M Sport Package
- Variable Sport Steering
- Black Exterior Contents
- 19" Alloy Wheels
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Park Distance Control
- Driving Assistant
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
