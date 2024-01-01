Menu
Locally owned, maintained and driven, this low km 340i with xDrive is a sterling example of pride of ownership. With a gorgeous Black Sapphire Metallic paintjob, blacked out exterior trim, supple Vernasca leather finished in a mocha tan colour and tons of options, this is the vehicle youve been waiting for. B58 power, premium enhanced packaging, wireless device charging, drivers assistance packages and much more. You have to come down and see this before its too late! - Premium Enhanced Package - Automatic Trunk - Comfort Access - Ambient Lighting - Galvanic Controls - Lumbar Support - Parking Assistant Plus - BMW Drive Recorder - Digital Cockpit Professional - Harmon/Kardon Surround Sound System - Advanced Driver Assistance Package - Traffic Jam Assistant - Driving Assistant Professional - M Sport Pro Package - Adaptative LED Headlights - 19 Double Spoke Alloy Wheels - Universal Garage Door Opener - Shadowline Lights - M Sport Brakes (Red) - Black Exterior Contents - Oak Grain Open-Pore Wood Trim - Wireless Device Charging Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2024 BMW 3 Series

6,352 KM

Details Description Features

$75,991

+ tax & licensing
2024 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Enhanced | CPO | M Sport

2024 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Enhanced | CPO | M Sport

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$75,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,352KM
VIN 3MW49FF00R8E31164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Mocha w/Stitching
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally owned, maintained and driven, this low km 340i with xDrive is a sterling example of pride of ownership. With a gorgeous Black Sapphire Metallic paintjob, blacked out exterior trim, supple Vernasca leather finished in a mocha tan colour and tons of options, this is the vehicle you've been waiting for. B58 power, premium enhanced packaging, wireless device charging, driver's assistance packages and much more. You have to come down and see this before its too late!
- Premium Enhanced Package
- Automatic Trunk
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting
- Galvanic Controls
- Lumbar Support
- Parking Assistant Plus
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Digital Cockpit Professional
- Harmon/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Advanced Driver Assistance Package
- Traffic Jam Assistant
- Driving Assistant Professional
- M Sport Pro Package
- Adaptative LED Headlights
- 19" Double Spoke Alloy Wheels
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Shadowline Lights
- M Sport Brakes (Red)
- Black Exterior Contents
- Oak Grain Open-Pore Wood Trim
- Wireless Device Charging
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
59 L Fuel Tank
2.81 Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 3.0L Inline 6-Cylinder
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Front heated seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Teleservices
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Digital Cockpit Plus
BMW Curved Display

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Artti Real-Time Traffic Display

Exterior

Runflat Tires
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$75,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2024 BMW 3 Series