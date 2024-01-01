$75,991+ tax & licensing
2024 BMW 3 Series
M340i xDrive Enhanced | CPO | M Sport
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$75,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Mocha w/Stitching
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 6,352 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally owned, maintained and driven, this low km 340i with xDrive is a sterling example of pride of ownership. With a gorgeous Black Sapphire Metallic paintjob, blacked out exterior trim, supple Vernasca leather finished in a mocha tan colour and tons of options, this is the vehicle you've been waiting for. B58 power, premium enhanced packaging, wireless device charging, driver's assistance packages and much more. You have to come down and see this before its too late!
- Premium Enhanced Package
- Automatic Trunk
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting
- Galvanic Controls
- Lumbar Support
- Parking Assistant Plus
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Digital Cockpit Professional
- Harmon/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Advanced Driver Assistance Package
- Traffic Jam Assistant
- Driving Assistant Professional
- M Sport Pro Package
- Adaptative LED Headlights
- 19" Double Spoke Alloy Wheels
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Shadowline Lights
- M Sport Brakes (Red)
- Black Exterior Contents
- Oak Grain Open-Pore Wood Trim
- Wireless Device Charging
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
