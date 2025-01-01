Menu
Account
Sign In
Local, One Owner, Accident Free, Lease Return! - Heads Up Display - Harman/Kardon Sound System - BMW Curved Display - Radar Adaptive Cruise Control - Steering and Lane Control - MyBMW Remote Engine Start - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Comfort Access - Ambient Lighting Package - Ambient Lighting Package - Galvanic Controls - Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera - Digital Cockpit Professional - Active Lane Keep Assistant - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking - Cross Traffic Alert - Wireless Device Charging - 19 Inch BMW Individual Wheel Package Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2024 BMW 4 Series

6,132 KM

Details Description Features

$67,981

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 BMW 4 Series

M440i xDrive Coupe | Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assist

Watch This Vehicle
12085513

2024 BMW 4 Series

M440i xDrive Coupe | Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assist

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

Contact Seller

$67,981

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,132KM
VIN WBA13AR08RCR69364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Race Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Oyster w/Stitching
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,132 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Accident Free, Lease Return!
- Heads Up Display
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- BMW Curved Display
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Galvanic Controls
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Digital Cockpit Professional
- Active Lane Keep Assistant
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Wireless Device Charging
- 19 Inch BMW Individual Wheel Package
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
M Sport Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panorama 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Auto w/Paddle Shifters
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

Used 2022 Audi Q3 Komfort Vorsprung Edition for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Audi Q3 Komfort Vorsprung Edition 51,557 KM $34,982 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X6 M Competition Ultimate Package | New Front Brakes for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 BMW X6 M Competition Ultimate Package | New Front Brakes 65,788 KM $93,982 + tax & lic
Used 2024 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive Enhanced | M Sport Pro | Wheel Upgrade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive Enhanced | M Sport Pro | Wheel Upgrade 10,198 KM $65,981 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$67,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2024 BMW 4 Series