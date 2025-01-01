$67,981+ tax & licensing
2024 BMW 4 Series
M440i xDrive Coupe | Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assist
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$67,981
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic Race Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Oyster w/Stitching
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 6,132 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Accident Free, Lease Return!
- Heads Up Display
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- BMW Curved Display
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Galvanic Controls
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Digital Cockpit Professional
- Active Lane Keep Assistant
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Wireless Device Charging
- 19 Inch BMW Individual Wheel Package
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Email Birchwood BMW
Birchwood BMW
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799