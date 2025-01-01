$58,981+ tax & licensing
2024 BMW X3
xDrive30i M Sport | Essentials
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$58,981
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White Non-Metallic
- Interior Colour Cognac w/Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 14,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Accident Free, One Owner, Employee Lease Return!
- Comfort Access with kick Activated Power Trunk
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Galvanic Controls
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Performance Control
- M Sport Brakes in Blue
- 20 Inch M Sport Wheel Upgrade
- Shadowline Headlights
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Gloss Black Roof Rails
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Side Sunshades
- Black Exterior Contents
- Navigation
- Driving Assistant
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- Backup Camera
- LED Headlights
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740
