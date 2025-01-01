Menu
Local, Accident Free, One Owner, Employee Lease Return! - Comfort Access with kick Activated Power Trunk - MyBMW Remote Engine Start - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - Ambient Lighting Package - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Galvanic Controls - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Performance Control - M Sport Brakes in Blue - 20 Inch M Sport Wheel Upgrade - Shadowline Headlights - Universal Garage Door Opener - Gloss Black Roof Rails - M Leather Steering Wheel - M Aerodynamics Package - Side Sunshades - Black Exterior Contents - Navigation - Driving Assistant - Active Lane Departure Warning - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking - Backup Camera - LED Headlights - BMW Live Cockpit Professional Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2024 BMW X3

14,325 KM

Details Description Features

2024 BMW X3

xDrive30i M Sport | Essentials

12085507

2024 BMW X3

xDrive30i M Sport | Essentials

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$58,981

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,325KM
VIN 5UX53DP05R9V17327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White Non-Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cognac w/Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$58,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2024 BMW X3