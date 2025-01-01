Menu
Accident Free, Ultra Low Mileage! - Heads Up Display - Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera - Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk and Proximity Auto Lock/Unlock - MyBMW Remote Engine Start with $0 Subscription Fee - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - BMW Drive Recorder - Galvanic Controls - Ambient Lighting Package - Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System - BMW Performance Control - Variable Sport Steering - M Aerodynamics Package - 19 Inch M Sport Wheel Package with All Season Tires - M Sport Brakes in Blue - Gloss Black Roof Rails - M Leather Steering Wheel - Black Exterior Contents - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - Touchscreen - Navigation - Driving Assistant - Active Lane Departure Warning - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking - LED Headlights with Auto High Beam - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel

2024 BMW X3

11,039 KM

$63,445

+ taxes & licensing
2024 BMW X3

xDrive30i Enhanced | M Sport | HUD

2024 BMW X3

xDrive30i Enhanced | M Sport | HUD

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$63,445

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,039KM
VIN 5UX53DP06R9U22999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tacora Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,039 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Ultra Low Mileage!
- Heads Up Display
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk and Proximity Auto Lock/Unlock
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start with $0 Subscription Fee
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Galvanic Controls
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- BMW Performance Control
- Variable Sport Steering
- M Aerodynamics Package
- 19 Inch M Sport Wheel Package with All Season Tires
- M Sport Brakes in Blue
- Gloss Black Roof Rails
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- Black Exterior Contents
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Touchscreen
- Navigation
- Driving Assistant
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- LED Headlights with Auto High Beam
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$63,445

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2024 BMW X3