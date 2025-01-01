Menu
Account
Sign In
Accident Free, Certified Pre-Owned! - Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk and Proximity Auto Lock/Unlock - Ambient Lighting Package - Galvanic Controls - Navigation - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - MyBMW Remote Engine Start from Key or App with $0 Subscription - 19 Inch Y Spoke Wheels - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Lumbar Support - Touchscreen - BMW Digital Cockpit Professional - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Driving Assistant - Backup Camera - Active Lane Departure Warning - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Rear Collision Prevention - Speed Limit Information - LED Headlights - Automatic High Beams - Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control - Front and Rear Park Distance Control - Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors - Auto Fold Mirrors Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2024 BMW X3

61,652 KM

Details Description Features

$49,481

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 BMW X3

xDrive30i Premium | MyBMW Remote Start | CarPlay | Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12869219

2024 BMW X3

xDrive30i Premium | MyBMW Remote Start | CarPlay | Android Auto

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 12869219
  2. 12869219
  3. 12869219
  4. 12869219
  5. 12869219
  6. 12869219
  7. 12869219
  8. 12869219
  9. 12869219
  10. 12869219
  11. 12869219
  12. 12869219
  13. 12869219
  14. 12869219
  15. 12869219
  16. 12869219
  17. 12869219
  18. 12869219
  19. 12869219
  20. 12869219
  21. 12869219
  22. 12869219
  23. 12869219
  24. 12869219
  25. 12869219
Contact Seller

$49,481

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,652KM
VIN 5UX53DP05R9W27293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SKYSCRAPER GREY METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,652 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Certified Pre-Owned!
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk and Proximity Auto Lock/Unlock
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Galvanic Controls
- Navigation
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start from Key or App with $0 Subscription
- 19 Inch Y Spoke Wheels
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Lumbar Support
- Touchscreen
- BMW Digital Cockpit Professional
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Driving Assistant
- Backup Camera
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Speed Limit Information
- LED Headlights
- Automatic High Beams
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Front and Rear Park Distance Control
- Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
- Auto Fold Mirrors
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

Used 2024 BMW X3 xDrive30i Premium | Remote Start | New Tires + Rear Brakes for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 BMW X3 xDrive30i Premium | Remote Start | New Tires + Rear Brakes 56,546 KM $50,481 + tax & lic
Used 2024 BMW X3 xDrive30i Premium | MyBMW Remote Start | CarPlay | Android Auto for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 BMW X3 xDrive30i Premium | MyBMW Remote Start | CarPlay | Android Auto 57,157 KM $47,482 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive Premium Package | Curved Display | Remote Start for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive Premium Package | Curved Display | Remote Start 11,974 KM $45,441 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,481

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2024 BMW X3