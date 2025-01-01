Menu
Account
Sign In
Local, One Owner, Accident Free! - S68 M TwinPower Turbo V-8 with 48V Mild-Hybrid Tech - 617HP / 553 Lb-Ft - 2024 New X5 Design - BMW Curved Display - CFRP Paddles - Heated, Ventilated, Massaging M Multifunction Seats - Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof - M Heads Up Display HUD - Driving - Automatic 4 Zone Climate Control - M Carbon Engine Cover - M Carbon Mirror Caps - M Carbon Engine Cover - Carbon Fibre Trim - Shadowline Headlights - Soft Close Doors - Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System - M Drivers Package - BMW Drive Recorder - Wireless Charging - Wireless Android Auto - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Parking Assistant Professional -Heat Comfort Package - Adaptive LED Headlightrs - Merino Leather - Augmented Reality Navigation - Cross-Traffic Alert - Adaptive M Suspension Pro with Active Roll Stabilization - Radar Adaptive Cruise Control - Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Drive - Active Blind Spot Detection - Active Lane Keep Assist - Active Lane Departure Warning - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking - Automatic Lane Change Assistant Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2024 BMW X5

15,102 KM

Details Description Features

$139,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 BMW X5

M Competition Ultimate Package | Bowers and Wilkins

Watch This Vehicle
12484018

2024 BMW X5

M Competition Ultimate Package | Bowers and Wilkins

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 12484018
  2. 12484018
  3. 12484018
Contact Seller

$139,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,102KM
VIN 5YM13ET07R9S46466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Sakhir Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,102 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Accident Free!
- S68 M TwinPower Turbo V-8 with 48V Mild-Hybrid Tech - 617HP / 553 Lb-Ft
- 2024 New X5 Design
- BMW Curved Display
- CFRP Paddles
- Heated, Ventilated, Massaging M Multifunction Seats
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof
- M Heads Up Display HUD
- Driving
- Automatic 4 Zone Climate Control
- M Carbon Engine Cover
- M Carbon Mirror Caps
- M Carbon Engine Cover
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Shadowline Headlights
- Soft Close Doors
- Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System
- M Driver's Package
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Wireless Charging
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Parking Assistant Professional
-Heat Comfort Package
- Adaptive LED Headlightrs
- Merino Leather
- Augmented Reality Navigation
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Adaptive M Suspension Pro with Active Roll Stabilization
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Drive
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Active Lane Keep Assist
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Automatic Lane Change Assistant
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Perimeter Alarm
Garage door transmitter
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Front Lumbar Support
Style Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Shift Paddles
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

Radio data system
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

Used 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i Premium | Digital Cockpit Professional for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i Premium | Digital Cockpit Professional 26,432 KM $50,447 + tax & lic
Used 2024 BMW X5 M Competition Ultimate Package | Bowers and Wilkins for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 BMW X5 M Competition Ultimate Package | Bowers and Wilkins 15,102 KM $139,989 + tax & lic
Used 2022 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive Enhanced | Digital Cockpit Professional for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive Enhanced | Digital Cockpit Professional 10,390 KM $62,982 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$139,989

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2024 BMW X5