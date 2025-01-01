$139,989+ tax & licensing
2024 BMW X5
M Competition Ultimate Package | Bowers and Wilkins
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$139,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
- Interior Colour Sakhir Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 15,102 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Accident Free!
- S68 M TwinPower Turbo V-8 with 48V Mild-Hybrid Tech - 617HP / 553 Lb-Ft
- 2024 New X5 Design
- BMW Curved Display
- CFRP Paddles
- Heated, Ventilated, Massaging M Multifunction Seats
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof
- M Heads Up Display HUD
- Driving
- Automatic 4 Zone Climate Control
- M Carbon Engine Cover
- M Carbon Mirror Caps
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Shadowline Headlights
- Soft Close Doors
- Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System
- M Driver's Package
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Wireless Charging
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Parking Assistant Professional
-Heat Comfort Package
- Adaptive LED Headlightrs
- Merino Leather
- Augmented Reality Navigation
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Adaptive M Suspension Pro with Active Roll Stabilization
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Drive
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Active Lane Keep Assist
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Automatic Lane Change Assistant
Vehicle Features
204-452-7799