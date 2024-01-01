Menu
Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We buy and trade for all brands including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Honda, Dodge, Jeep, Nissan and BMW. Wed be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

2024 Buick Encore GX

79 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79KM
VIN KL4AMCSL1RB212175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T24648A
  • Mileage 79 KM

Vehicle Description

Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We buy and trade for all brands including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Honda, Dodge, Jeep, Nissan and BMW. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-XXXX

877-884-1415

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2024 Buick Encore GX